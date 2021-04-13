Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,539.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $728.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,379.23. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

