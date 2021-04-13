Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 17,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

