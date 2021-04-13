Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

