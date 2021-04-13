Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 79.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

