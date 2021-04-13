IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IWGFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.