J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $149.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

