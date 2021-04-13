J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

