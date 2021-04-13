J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $365.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.10 million and the highest is $369.10 million. J2 Global reported sales of $332.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

