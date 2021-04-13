Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,336 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

