Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of WBAI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. 500.com Limited has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

