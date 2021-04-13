Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of WBAI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. 500.com Limited has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

