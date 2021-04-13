Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,092 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

