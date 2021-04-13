Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,478 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.