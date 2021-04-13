Jane Street Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 116,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

LAUR opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

