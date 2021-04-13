Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 284.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.