Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.