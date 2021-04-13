Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 158,626 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

