Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

