Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.49.

JHG stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.