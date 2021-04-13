JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.44 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 913.60 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 839.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 816.69. The firm has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.