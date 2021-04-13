Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing stock opened at $249.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

