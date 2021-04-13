Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cronos Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

