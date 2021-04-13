Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hargreaves Lansdown plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

