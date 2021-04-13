Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

