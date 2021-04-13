Jefferies Financial Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $72.69 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.