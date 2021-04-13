Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.