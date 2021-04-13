Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WD-40’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

WDFC stock opened at $265.96 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

