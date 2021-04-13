John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 149,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,625. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

