JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.70 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

