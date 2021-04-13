JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$138.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.09.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$147.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.03. The company has a market cap of C$104.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$106.51 and a twelve month high of C$149.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 653,334 shares of company stock valued at $92,933,818.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

