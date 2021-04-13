Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.51 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $38.51 million and $12.27 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00005911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

