Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,500 shares of company stock worth $118,842,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

