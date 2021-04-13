Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $702.31

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 702.31 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.21). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 23,003 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 810.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 702.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

