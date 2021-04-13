Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KMR opened at GBX 421 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £461.99 million and a P/E ratio of 38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

