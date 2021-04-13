KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.