KeyCorp Comments on Ameren Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

