Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

