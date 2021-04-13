Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

