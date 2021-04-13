Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.28. 18,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

