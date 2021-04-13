Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $199.19. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.