Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

