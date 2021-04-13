Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,434 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

