Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 612,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

