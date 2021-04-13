Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Booking stock opened at $2,409.05 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,347.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,079.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

