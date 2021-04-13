Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Critical Survey

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kubient and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.81%. Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.24 -$130.00 million $0.23 191.96

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

