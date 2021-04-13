Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

KUBTY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. 32,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,503. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. Kubota has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $122.62.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

