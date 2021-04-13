Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

