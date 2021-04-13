Kwmg LLC Has $22.04 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,075 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.