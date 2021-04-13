Kwmg LLC Purchases 3,428 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

