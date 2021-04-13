L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

NYSE LHX opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $210.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.