L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $210.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

